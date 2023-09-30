Greenspring Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.96. 1,887,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

