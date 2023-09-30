Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

