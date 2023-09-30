Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VGT traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $414.90. 584,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

