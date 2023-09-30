Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $955,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.45. 10,427,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

