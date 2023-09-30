First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.42. 1,019,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

