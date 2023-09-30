Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 309,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.