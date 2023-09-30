Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

