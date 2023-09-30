Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 129.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $359,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

