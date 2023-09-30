Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 288,880 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

