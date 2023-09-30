Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after buying an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $36.95 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

