ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.25% of ESAB worth $49,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

