Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 242.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.7% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 396,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

