Derbend Asset Management Sells 487 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Derbend Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 4,928,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

