Derbend Asset Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Derbend Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.69. 5,839,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

