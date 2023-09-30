Derbend Asset Management Acquires 143,470 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 180.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 373,706 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.