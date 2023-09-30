DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $69.76 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.33% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $69,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.