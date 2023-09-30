DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $120.79 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $120,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Mastercard stock opened at $395.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.90 and a 200-day moving average of $384.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

