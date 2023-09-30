DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.25% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $46,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.