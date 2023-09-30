DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 18,656 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $63,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

