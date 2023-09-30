CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

