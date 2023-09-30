Currys’ (CURY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Currys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CURY

Currys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 48.40 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.52. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £546.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($303,673.75). In other news, insider Adam Walker acquired 102,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £50,291.15 ($61,413.05). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($303,673.75). In the last three months, insiders bought 682,385 shares of company stock valued at $34,240,578. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.