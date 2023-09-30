Currys’ (CURY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Currys Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($303,673.75). In other news, insider Adam Walker acquired 102,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £50,291.15 ($61,413.05). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($303,673.75). In the last three months, insiders bought 682,385 shares of company stock valued at $34,240,578. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
