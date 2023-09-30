Csenge Advisory Group Buys 9,404 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.