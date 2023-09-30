Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

