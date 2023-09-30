Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

