Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 137,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 94,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Walmart by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

