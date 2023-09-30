Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

