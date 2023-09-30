Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

