Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06. Chase has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chase by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 25.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 8.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 14.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

