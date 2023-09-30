Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Chase Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06. Chase has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.
Insider Activity at Chase
Institutional Trading of Chase
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chase by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 25.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 8.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 14.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
