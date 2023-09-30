Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

