C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.