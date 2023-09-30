Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 638 ($7.79) target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.09) on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 353.40 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($6.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.12. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,117.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

