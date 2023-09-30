Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 638 ($7.79) target price on the stock.
Bytes Technology Group Price Performance
Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.09) on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 353.40 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($6.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.12. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,117.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bytes Technology Group
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.