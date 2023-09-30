BTIG Research Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $935.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.