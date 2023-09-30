Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJH traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.35. 1,630,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day moving average is $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

