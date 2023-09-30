Boyd Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 200,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 289,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $94.04. 13,483,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

