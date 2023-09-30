Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 1,028,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

