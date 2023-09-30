Boyd Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after purchasing an additional 139,037 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 541,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,101. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

