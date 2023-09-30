Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.30.

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $363,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 66.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $700,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

