BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.