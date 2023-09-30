Bensler LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bensler LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.5% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 192.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.13. 2,967,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,581. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

