Bank of America Begins Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAZR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

