Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

