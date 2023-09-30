Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Featured Stories
