Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.