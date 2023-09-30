AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

