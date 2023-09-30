Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,437.45% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

