Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,760 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.