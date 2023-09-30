Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $48.79 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 20.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $48,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 302,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,002,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after buying an additional 168,313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 364,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,177. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.