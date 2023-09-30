Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

AIRC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

