Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

