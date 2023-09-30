American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.19. 3,579,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

