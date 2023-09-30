Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

